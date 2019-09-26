Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Duke game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag and lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Scott is a first-year cadet majoring in national security and foreign affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. He is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Army ROTC. He was chosen for his performance as a new cadet and for being extremely motivated to learn and improve. He is currently on the Army ROTC Ranger Challenge team and trains with the ROTC’s Dive School Prep Team.

Osborn is a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering in the College of Engineering. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC. He was chosen for his performance specifically in meeting the corps’ room and uniform standards. He always performs above the standard and helps other cadets achieve as well.

Moore is a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering. She is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship, in Naval ROTC, and a member of the Highty-Tighties. She was also chosen for her outstanding room and uniform standards. She is devoted to the corps’ values and remains awake every night to hear the corps’ bugler play Taps.