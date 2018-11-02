Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Boston College game

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Vinter, a first-year cadet majoring in building construction in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies with a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for making major improvements throughout her cadet training, as well having a positive attitude and being a team player. She is a recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and is in the Citizen-Leader Track.

Zaheer, a first-year cadet majoring in mathematics in the College of Science with a minor in leadership studies, was chosen for being one of the hardest workers, both physically and academically. He has become an integral part of his corps unit. He is a recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and is in Army ROTC.

Becker, a first-year cadet majoring in aerospace engineering in the College of Engineering with a minor in leadership studies, was chosen for being a role model for her peers as well as helping other cadets with their academics. She is a recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and is in Air Force ROTC.