Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight colors at Rhode Island game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag and lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Munn is a first-year cadet majoring in engineering in the College of Engineering. He is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC. He was chosen for being a highly motivated cadet who shows a high level of professionalism and willingness to help others.

Perez is a first-year cadet majoring in engineering. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC. He was chosen for his positive attitude and performance during the first phase of new cadet training. He also shows unrivaled professionalism and followership.

Sobolewski is a first-year cadet majoring in engineering. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC. He was chosen for being a consistent cadet during New Cadet Week and uses his strengths to help his fellow cadets. He is always improving and shows characteristics of a future leader.