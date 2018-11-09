Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight the colors at the Pittsburgh game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Warter, a sophomore majoring in financial accounting in the Pamplin College of Business, was chosen for consistently exceeding expectations as a cadet. He works with a positive attitude and is constantly looking to improve as a leader by taking initiatives and adapting adversities. His leadership style has let him excel both in the corps and the Naval ROTC.

He is the recipient of an Emerging Leaders Scholarship.