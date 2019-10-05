Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight the colors at Miami game

Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 9:15 pm

Stanley Dobis

Cadet Stanley Dobis helps a new cadet learn to salute.

Virginia Tech cadet Stanley Dobis will receive the flags at Saturday’s football game against Miami.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag and lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Dobis is a junior double majoring in political science and Russian in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. He is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC.

He was chosen for being an exemplary cadre sergeant throughout new cadet training. He is a motivating leader who is always checking up on those under his command and pushing them to be better. He serves as a mentor within the Naval ROTC unit, as well.




