Virginia Tech back in NCAA Tournament: Hokies get Florida in first-round Friday matchup

Virginia Tech is the 10 seed in the South Region and will take on seventh-seeded Florida in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The game time, TV selection and arena is yet to be determined.

The Hokies (15-6, 9-4 ACC) will be back in The Dance for the first time since 2019, giving them four straight NCAA Tournament berths to their name, with the 2020 tourney not being played due to COVID-19 implications.

This will be the Hokies’ 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“To me, it’s never been about the reaction to the seed, but rather enjoying the reaction of our kids when they see Virginia Tech pop up on the screen,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “This has been one most enjoyable groups I’ve had in my 30-plus years as a coach. These guys have always been about the team, and they have improved over the long haul of the season. They have weathered every storm thrown at them and I expect them to continue to do the same as we get to Indianapolis.”

“This was my first time being able to participate in the Tournament, so I’m just happy and blessed,” forward Cordell Pemsl said. “This is an opportunity for us in March to come out and make some noise. Everyone knows at this point that anything can happen. If we play hard and leave it all on the table, we will be able to go down and get some wins.”

Tech will face a Florida (14-9, 9-7 SEC) team that made it to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, falling to Tennessee (18-8, 10-7), which is seeded No. 5 in the NCAA Tournament, 78-66 in Nashville.

