Virginia Tech avenges 2018 loss to ODU, wins 31-17

Virginia Tech built a 24-3 second-half lead, but the Hokies let ODU back into the game, then committed a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers, before finally finishing off a 31-17 win on Saturday in Blacksburg.

The Hokies (1-1) led 17-3 at the half, and extended to 24-3 on a 1-yard Ryan Willis TD run with 6:40 left in the third.

The Monarchs (1-1) got back within a score, though, after a pair of short TD runs by quarterback Stone Smartt, the second of which made the score 24-17 with 13:15 to go in the fourth quarter.

A big kick return led to a Willis-to-Phil Patterson 13-yard TD pass that pushed the Tech lead back to two scores, at 31-17.

The Hokies fumbled on back-to-back drives as they tried to run clock, but ODU was not able to take advantage of either.





