Virginia Tech Athletics unveils #LOVE initiative for 2020-2021 season

Published Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, 4:10 pm

Virginia Tech Athletics announced Wednesday the rollout of the #LOVE initiative, which will be featured on warm-up shirts for student-athletes at Virginia Tech for the 2020-2021 season.

Warm-up shirts, with the LOVE logo on the front, will be provided to all teams, beginning with the seven fall sports currently competing. Additionally, each team selected a meaningful word or phrase to appear on the back of their pre-game shirts to signify their stand for love, unity and equality, as well as their collective desire to witness the end of racism and discrimination.

Words or phrases selected by the teams thus far include: Unity, Justice, Love your Neighbor, Equality, 22Sports1Team, and Hokies.

The football team will receive their shirts prior to this Saturday’s game against NC State, and other fall sports will get their shirts next week.

Student-athletes have been and will be offered opportunities to learn and engage together, to speak and have private or public dialogue specifically on the topic of social justice or any current affairs of importance to them. Additionally, a week in October will be celebrated and honored as ACC Unity Week.

Ongoing town-hall meetings, conversation and programming will be led by Tech’s Student-Athlete Development staff, Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Office for Inclusion and Diversity in alignment with InclusiveVT and Virginia Tech’s Principles of Community.

