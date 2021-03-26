Virginia Tech Athletics continues to ramp up spring football coverage for fans

Virginia Tech Athletics plans to continue rolling out new and engaging content for Hokie Nation as spring football practices continue.

Practice highlights, hype videos, photo galleries and interviews with coaches and players have long been staples of Tech’s football coverage. Fans can expect those elements and even more in the coming weeks.

“Hokies Football in Your House”

“Hokies Football in Your House” is a new special planned for the conclusion of spring football. Coach Justin Fuente and assistant coaches will break down top moments from the past season, as well as spring practices to give fans an inside look at the state of the program, the returning members of the team, and the newcomers. Hokie Nation will also see exclusive elements from Tech football student-athletes discussing their improvement and aspirations for this fall.

“Hard Hat Series”

Last spring, the “Hard Hat Series” drew praise from fans as Tech student-athletes and coaches engaged in candid conversations on football and campus life, as well as the special talents of our football team off the field. This year, that concept evolves to the next step. In addition to those multi-person roundtable conversations, mic’d up elements from practices are being added to those pieces to bring fans closer to the action and their favorite student-athletes.

Look for the first episode coming soon featuring offensive line coach Vance Vice and two of his top pupils, Brock Hoffman and Lecitus Smith. Multiple episodes are currently in production, with cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith up next along with Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong. Other position groups will be featured in the weeks to come.

Busy spring

Fans should continue to follow @HokiesFB on Twitter and Instagram for quick-hitting exclusive content throughout spring practice. Extended versions of videos and interviews are archived on both HokieSports.com and the Virginia Tech Athletics YouTube channel. Weekly media sessions will continue throughout the spring and look for a complete spring wrap-up with Coach Fuente once spring practice has concluded.

Fans can register for the Tech Talking Points to have VT Athletics content delivered directly to their inbox on a regular basis.

