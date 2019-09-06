Virginia Tech Athletics asks fans: What’s your game plan?

Virginia Tech Athletics is hoping to get fans to ask themselves, “What’s Your Game Plan?” with a renewed partnership between the school, DRIVE SMART Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

“What’s Your Game Plan?” is a multimedia driver safety campaign that encourages Virginia Tech fans to choose a sober driver and buckle up. Designed to improve the safety of Virginia roadways, the project is a public information and education campaign that targets 21- to 35-year-old male drivers in Virginia with a sober driving message.

According to data from the Virginia DMV, alcohol-impaired driving was responsible for nearly 34 percent of Virginia’s total traffic fatalities in 2018. Recent statistics show that men ages 21-35 account for 72 percent of DUI convictions in Virginia, which is a big flag on the play for Janet Brooking, Executive Director of DRIVE SMART Virginia.

“Bringing the ‘What’s Your Game Plan’ message directly to sports fans on game day is a win-win for us when it comes to reaching this high-risk segment of Virginia drivers,” said Brooking. “This partnership with Virginia Tech Athletics lets us start an important conversation about safe driving and reminds people that sober driving is the only option.”

As part of the campaign, “What’s Your Game Plan” will be the presenting sponsor of Virginia Tech Football’s home opener against Old Dominion University on Sept. 7. DRIVE SMART Virginia’s street team will interact with fans at Lane Stadium before kickoff to encourage them to make a commitment and take a pledge to be a safe driver. “What’s Your Game Plan” messaging will also be delivered through game programs, radio spots, stadium signage, and numerous social media platforms, as well as through newsletters and e-blasts.

“Drunk driving crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said Richard D. Holcomb, DMV Commissioner and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “By making a game plan for a safe, sober ride home before starting drinking, fans can enjoy the game and know that, at the end of the fourth quarter, they’ll be winners, regardless of the score.”

“We are proud to partner with DRIVE SMART Virginia and the DMV to introduce this important program to Hokie Nation,” said Brandon Forbis, General Manager of Learfield IMG College at Virginia Tech. “Hokie fans from throughout the state attend our games and we want all fans to travel safely to and from Blacksburg. A safe game day environment is extremely important to Virginia Tech Athletics, and we challenge all of our fans to take the pledge and ask ‘What’s Your Game Plan’ every time they head out, whether they’re coming to Blacksburg or attending a watch party wherever they are.”

The campaign is called "What's Your Game Plan" for its double meaning to connect with sports fans. Virginia Tech is supporting the campaign by offering Virginians the opportunity to sign the safe-driving pledge and participate in campaign activities on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To take the safe driving pledge, visit http://unbouncepages.com/dsv-unbounce-vt-pledge-page/





