Virginia Tech at North Carolina basketball game scheduled for Feb. 16 postponed

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 5:49 pm

virginia tech logoThe Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech at North Carolina men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.


