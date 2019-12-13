Virginia Tech announces search for VP for campus planning, infrastructure, facilities

In September, Pinkney announced as part of the institutional excellence transformation initiative that a national search for the new vice president for campus planning, infrastructure, and facilities would be conducted.

The vice president will serve as a key member of the senior vice president and chief business officer’s leadership team and will collaborate with university leadership around campus and long-range infrastructure planning, capital construction and renovations, real estate and leasing management, and facilities operations.

The vice president role will be critical in overseeing the care, maintenance, and expansion of Virginia Tech’s campuses in Blacksburg, Roanoke, and the Greater Washington, D.C., metro area; the university’s research facilities located throughout the commonwealth; and the Steger Center for International Scholarship in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland.

In support of the expected campus growth highlighted throughout Virginia Tech’s visionary 2018 master plan for the Blacksburg campus, the vice president will lead the university’s ambitious six-year capital plan for 2020-2026 to include more than 27 major projects (>$10M) and an estimated six minor capital projects (<$10M), totaling nearly $2.7 billion.

The search will be chaired by Scott Midkiff, vice president for information technology and chief information officer. Additional members of the search committee include:

Jeri Baker, Senior Director of Transportation.

Angie DeSouto, Graduate Student Representative.

Mike Evans, Director, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Kevin Foust, Associate Vice President for Safety and Security.

Sarah Glenn, Associate Director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

Alan Grant, Dean, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Laura Hagy, Human Resources Applications Systems Administrator, Division of Human Resources.

Angela Hayes, Chief of Staff, Office of the Vice President for Advancement.

Kay Hunnings, Associate Dean for Administration, Pamplin College of Business.

Liza Morris, Assistant Vice President for Planning and University Architect, Facilities Department.

Kelly Oaks, Assistant Vice President, Office of Equity and Accessibility.

Catherine Potter, Associate Vice President and General Counsel, The Virginia Tech Foundation.

John Seiler, Honorable & Mrs. S.H. Short Professor of Forestry, College of Natural Resources and Environment.

Frank Shushok, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs.

Ken Smith, Vice Provost for Academic Resource Management, Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost.

Nick Stone, Interim Senior Director, National Capital Region Operations.

Madelynn Todd, Undergraduate Student Representative.

Marc Verniel, Town Manager, Town of Blacksburg.

Anthony Watson, Director of Buildings and Grounds, Facilities Department.

Lisa Wilkes, Vice President for Business Affairs.

Confidential inquiries, nominations, and application materials should be directed to Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates, LP, the firm retained by the university to assist in this search.

Updates on the search process will be posted to Virginia Tech Daily.