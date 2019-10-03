Virginia Tech announces new campus police chief

Recent organizational changes at Virginia Tech will foster a shared safety context and enhance overall security and preparedness at Virginia Tech.

While the Virginia Tech Police Department (VTPD), Virginia Tech Emergency Management, Virginia Tech Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), and the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad — the units responsible for advancing safety and preparedness — already work closely on a daily basis, they came together under one organization Oct. 1.

Leading the unit will be former VTPD Chief and Director of Security Kevin Foust, who will take on a new role as associate vice president for safety and security, reporting to Dwayne Pinkney, senior vice president and chief business officer.

William “Mac” Babb III will lead the VTPD as the new chief and director of security, reporting to Foust. His official pinning ceremony took place Oct. 2.

Foust’s new role is forged from his extensive experiences in law enforcement and intelligence. He served as chief of police and director of security at Virginia Tech since 2014, and before that, as deputy chief for three years. Prior to Virginia Tech, Foust had a 24-year career as a special agent with the FBI, serving in several capacities, including notably, as unit chief of the Osama Bin Laden Unit in the Counter-terrorism Division.

Babb brings his own unique point of view, shaped by nearly 30 years in university and municipal law enforcement. He served as deputy chief of police and assistant director of security at VTPD since 2015. Previously, he spent 25 years with the Roanoke Police Department in roles that included managing the canine unit, serving as tactical response team commander, and supervising the Investigations Bureau.

The efforts of this new public safety organization will be driven by information sharing, community engagement, education, and putting best practices into action. These principles will also serve as a guiding link for the organization’s activities across a multitude of Virginia Tech campuses, research settings, and more.

“Virginia Tech’s public safety, emergency management, and environmental health and safety units are sought out nationally by peers for their leadership and expertise. Bringing these departments even closer together will not only boost resource-sharing and efficiency, but will help the university achieve greater institutional excellence as highlighted in the Beyond Boundaries Strategic Plan,” Pinkney said.

“With his deep experiences in a variety of leadership and on-the-ground municipal law enforcement roles, Chief Babb possesses a strong ability to see and engage with community members through a variety of lenses. These experiences will serve him very well as VTPD chief,” Foust said.

A search will be announced soon for the deputy police chief role.