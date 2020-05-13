Virginia Tech announces 2020 football season ticket options

The Virginia Tech Athletics Department announced today its 2020 football ticket options.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the football season, these packages will not be available for purchase until additional clarity has been provided by government officials, the NCAA, and health organizations.

Fans can register for the packages they are interested in so that they are the first to hear of the on-sale date and opportunities once more information is finalized.

Season tickets remain the best value and are now offered with tiered pricing, starting at $350. Season ticket holders also receive Maroon & Orange memories credits, discounts to shop.hokiesports.com, access to video board messages, and more.

Additional ticket options are listed below and will go on sale this summer. Once available, all ticket offerings below will be on sale first to Hokie Club members before opening up to the public.

Football Mobile Pass – $300

Includes a ticket to games against Penn State, Virginia, Boston College, and Liberty. Limited quantity available; seat locations will vary by game. Tickets are delivered via mobile delivery approximately 48 hours before each game. If interested in this plan, sign up here to receive more information on sale dates and offerings.

Flex Tickets – 6 for $360

Includes six tickets to be used in any combination, to any game (excluding Penn State). Additional tickets may be added for $60 each. Fans who purchase this option will redeem digital vouchers for tickets to specific games in August. If interested in this plan, sign up here to receive more information on sale dates and offerings.

3-Game Mini Plan – $180

Includes a ticket to any three home games (excluding Penn State). If interested in this plan, sign up here to receive more information closer to the on sale date.

Season Ticket Package: 540 Zone – $540

A new offering in 2020 that includes two season tickets plus related per seat gift for $540. Seats will be located in the upper south end zone, and sales are limited to fans who live in a 75-mile radius of Blacksburg. Limited quantities available. If interested in this offering, sign up here to receive more information closer to the on-sale date.

Single Game Tickets

Individual game ticket prices start at $45 for non-conference games (excluding Penn State) and $65 for ACC games. Penn State tickets, if available, will start at $135.

Family 4 Packs

Family 4 Packs make a return in 2020, with two games being available.

North Alabama (Sat, Sept. 26) – 4 tickets for $125. Offer includes a minimum of 4 tickets at $25 each plus a $25 contribution to the Hokie Scholarship Fund as part of the Drive for 25 Blitz around Sept. 25. Additional game tickets may be added for $25 each.

– 4 tickets for $125. Offer includes a minimum of 4 tickets at $25 each plus a $25 contribution to the Hokie Scholarship Fund as part of the Drive for 25 Blitz around Sept. 25. Additional game tickets may be added for $25 each. Boston College (Thurs, Oct. 22) – 4 tickets for $220. Offer includes a minimum of 4 tickets at $55 each. Additional game tickets may be added for $55 each.

Group Tickets

Interested in bringing a group to Lane Stadium? Receive more information by clicking here to complete a group interest form. To qualify as a group you must have a minimum of 10 people attending the game. Group packages may include unique experiences for attendees, special offers, and the opportunity to experience Hokies football with friends, coworkers, or youth organizations.

When the tickets will be available for sale, all offerings above will go on sale to Hokie Club members first, with the general public following.

10 a.m.: Top 3 Donor Levels (Hokie Stone, Hokie Scholar, Hokie Ambassador)

Top 3 Donor Levels (Hokie Stone, Hokie Scholar, Hokie Ambassador) Noon: All Hokie Club Members and football season ticket holders

All Hokie Club Members and football season ticket holders 2 p.m.: Public on sale

What happens if the 2020 football season is cancelled?

In the unfortunate event that the 2020 football season is not played, refund options will be provided to fans as it relates to per-seat gifts and ticket orders. As it currently stands, there will be three options available in terms of crediting fans who have made a commitment for 2020.

Designate per-seat gifts and/or ticket payments as Hokie Club donations for 2020-21 Defer per-seat gifts and/or ticket payments to the next football season Receive a refund for the per-seat contribution and the cost of the ticket

For more information, please click here to read the information shared on April 22.

To view more information on the ticket offerings, including seating and parking maps, tailgate packages and more, click here.

Information from Virginia Tech Athletics

