Virginia Tech alums Matthew and Candace Weiser named ODU game Hokie Heroes

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

The Weisers are deployed for six months to Qatar in support of the Joint Special Operations Air Component-Central. Candace Weiser serves as the director of manpower and personnel, and Matthew Weiser is the director of communications.

Matthew Weiser earned a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering, and Candace Weiser earned a degree in human nutrition, foods, and exercise from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Both graduated in 2013 and married later that year.