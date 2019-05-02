Virginia Tech alum hoping to be lone ‘Survivor’

The 2006 Tech grad was one of 18 people selected to take part in the most recent iteration of CBS’ Emmy Award-winning reality television competition, “Survivor: Edge of Extinction.”

In its 38th season, the show, which airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m., features the well-known combination of physical, mental, and social challenges compounded with the emotional weight of being in an isolated, exotic location. The lone “Survivor” of this gauntlet earns a $1-million prize.

A graduate of nearby Blacksburg High School, Devens studied communication at Virginia Tech and currently works as newscaster in Macon, Georgia.

Entering the final month of the show, he has already been once voted off by his fellow contestants, was banished to the “Edge of Extinction,” and fought his way back into the game by winning a hotly contested challenge. We connected to ask Devens a few questions just prior to the season’s final episodes.

What motivated you to try out for Survivor?

I’ve been a huge Survivor fan since season 1. It’s a big show in my family. I like the outdoors. I’m an Eagle Scout. I’ve always wanted to see if I could manage out there.

What was your first thought when you realized you were going to be on this show?

My first thought was, I have a lot of work to do around the house to get ready. I was leaving my wife with two kids, two dogs, and two cats. I had to make sure that I did not leave her with all the bills to pay and other things that could be addressed in advance.

What did you expect would be the hardest aspect of the competition for you?

I wasn’t sure what the most challenging areas would be. I feel like I’m pretty well rounded, but not great at anything. I had a very ‘take it as it comes’ approach. So much depends who you land on the island with.