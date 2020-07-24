Virginia Tech alum follows entrepreneurial spirit to address pandemic challenges in hospitals

Inspiren’s iN is made of a fusion of technologies, such as Bluetooth, temperature sensors, sound sensors, and ambient light sensors. The device is installed in a hospital room with no infrastructure changes and collects data on the patient environment to inform clinical insights. The company is releasing new product capabilities to identify certain clinical adverse events, such as patient falls and pressure ulcer risks, using de-identified RGB camera imaging. The platform’s real-time alerts and predictive analytics aid in preventing these adverse events from ever occurring.

Once the pandemic arose, the Inspiren team shifted product development to expand the capabilities of the novel technology for use in efforts related to COVID-19. Their device has been deployed at a hospital in Queens, New York, for use in the midst of the pandemic. It is currently being used by front-line staff to lead point-of-care contact tracing efforts using advanced analytics.

The solution addresses a key failure point in hospitals that has been emphasized during the pandemic, Morelli said. He noted a lack of real-time technology to protect the front-line staff working hands-on with patients. Inspiren’s device helps staff with COVID-19 prevention and monitoring at the point of care. With the iN system in place, as soon as a patient tests positive, iN traces bedside staff interaction data with the patient, including frequency and duration of interactions, so the hospital can notify the staff of their exposure risk to prevent further spread of the virus.

At the height of the outbreak in New York, patient rooms and units were established as COVID-19 infectious rooms, housing only patients testing positive for the virus. To narrow the exposure risk, iN monitored bedside interactions in these rooms to ensure only the assigned staff were attending to these patients. If an unauthorized visit occurred, iN traced the interactions from that staff member, informing quarantine protocols to prevent virus spread.

“I have been deeply humbled witnessing the courage of front-line staff selflessly caring for patients and fighting tirelessly every day to save lives,” Morelli said. “It is our collective obligation to protect our health care workers and empower their efforts with technology innovation. Our iN contact tracing and infectious disease platform does just that.”

The team is currently developing the ability to detect PPE compliance, such as staff wearing face masks, through computer vision, and is also working on classifying degrees of physical contact with patients to further refine exposure risk.

“It has been a really unique ride,” Morelli said. “As an undergraduate at Virginia Tech, I was very passionate about biomedical research and was fortunate enough to work with Raffaella De Vita in her lab for a few years. This was a tremendous experience and was an integral part of shaping my professional path.”

During his time as a researcher in De Vita’s STRETCH Lab, Morelli collaborated with her and other students on a number of research projects. One of the projects — a study on equine tendons — was published in Veterinary Surgery journal. The hands-on learning, coupled with a publication, had an immense impact on Morelli. He credits his time in the lab — getting to work on identifying problems, finding solutions, and then having a tangible outcome (such as a publication) — as encouraging his entrepreneurial mindset. He takes this same approach in his career, applying scientific thinking to an identified problem to find innovative solutions.

“Jeffrey has been an invaluable member of my lab,” De Vita said. “I so enjoyed working with him. Advising students like Jeffrey is, without a doubt, the most fulfilling and rewarding aspect of my job. I like to excite students to tackle unsolved problems, guide them to the solution of these problems, and help them become independent and critical thinkers. I strive to make sure that my students become confident and perform to the best of their abilities.”

“My experiences at Virginia Tech, particularly working with Raffaella De Vita, were instrumental to my success,” Morelli said. “She inspired me, provided great mentorship, and instilled confidence. That confidence is what enables me to find innovative solutions to large-scale, real-world problems. I believe it’s essential for students to understand the impact they can make through innovation.”