Virginia Tech alum 2nd Lt. Brandon Mrvan named Georgia Tech game Hokie Hero

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Brandon Mrvan, a 2016 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Thursday night’s football game against Georgia Tech.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
Mrvan is deployed to Afghanistan as a member of the 25th Signal Battalion in support of NATO’s Operation Resolute Support. He serves as the Network Enterprise Center officer-in-charge for Southern Afghanistan. His team operates, maintains, and defends the region’s strategic communications network.
