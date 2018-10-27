Virginia Tech alum 2nd Lt. Brandon Mrvan named Georgia Tech game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Mrvan is deployed to Afghanistan as a member of the 25th Signal Battalion in support of NATO’s Operation Resolute Support. He serves as the Network Enterprise Center officer-in-charge for Southern Afghanistan. His team operates, maintains, and defends the region’s strategic communications network.