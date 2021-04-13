Virginia Tech adds Wofford grad transfer Murphy

Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young announced the signing of grad transfer Storm Murphy on Tuesday.

Murphy, a guard from Wofford, will be able to play immediately for the 2021-2022 academic year and has one season of eligibility remaining.

A four-year letterwinner for the Terriers, with two of those years being under Young, Murphy is coming off his best season yet, making first-team All-SoCon, SoCon All-Tournament Team and first-team NABC All-District 21 after averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this past year.

Murphy shot 47.0 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three-point range, and was 84.3 percent from the free-throw line in 2020-2021.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to reunite with Storm both as a player and as a person,” Young said. “Storm fits exactly what Hokie Basketball is all about. He is a great kid from a great family, and I know he is more than prepared for the challenge of competing in the ACC and beyond.”

