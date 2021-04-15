Virginia Tech adds three-star forward Jalen Haynes

Virginia Tech head men’s basketball coach Mike Young announced the signing of incoming freshman Jalen Haynes on Thursday.

Haynes, a forward from Fort Lauderdale, comes to Tech after reclassifying into the class of 2021 and playing a post-scholastic year at Montverde Academy this past season, where he averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds this past season.

The three-star recruit chose the Hokies over Mississippi State, Boston College and Central Florida.

“Jalen possesses the type of skill and size we are looking for in our program,” Young said. “He reminds me of a lot of good players I have had the privilege of coaching in the past and we are excited to bring him to Virginia Tech. Jalen comes from a very good high school program and he has a great understanding of the game of basketball. We are excited for his future as a Hokie.”

