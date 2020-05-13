Virginia Tech adds depth at wideout with Kansas grad transfer Evan Fairs

Published Wednesday, May. 13, 2020, 10:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Tech is addressing issues with depth in its receiving corps, adding Kansas grad transfer wideout Evan Fairs.

Fairs, a 6’3”, 205-pounder, had 24 catches as a sophomore in 2017, before suffering a knee injury in 2018 that forced him to redshirt.

The Fulshear, Texas, native played in two games in 2019.

The three-star 2016 recruit joins former Kansas teammate RB Khalil Herbert in Blacksburg.

The Hokies return two of their leading three pass-catchers from a year ago – rising junior Tre Turner (34 catches, 553 yards, 4 TDs) and rising sophomore Tayvion Robinson (31 catches, 404 yards, 1 TD).

Tech did lose Damon Hazelton (31 catches, 527 yards, 8 TDs) to transfer, with Hazelton ending up at Missouri.

Four-star freshman Jacoby Pinckney also transferred out after the season, ending up at Appalachian State

Wideouts Hezekiah Grimsley (10 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs) and Phil Patterson (6 catches, 72 yards 1 TD) have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal, but have not landed at their next spots.

Also expected to compete for time at receiver in 2020 are rising redshirt junior Kaleb Smith (9 catches, 121 yards, 1 TD) and 2019 four-star recruit Jaden Payoute.

Story by Chris Graham

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments