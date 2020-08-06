Virginia Tech 2020 football schedule features 10 ACC games, non-conference game with Liberty

Virginia Tech opens the 2020 football season with back-to-back ACC games in Lane Stadium, including a rare September tilt with in-state rival UVA.

The ACC released schedules for 2020 on Thursday. The revised schedules are based on a 10+1 model, with 10 conference games and one non-conference game played in-state.

The Hokies retain their previously scheduled non-conference matchup with Liberty, though the the game will now be played at Lane Stadium, on Nov. 7.

The Hokies and Flames have met just once before, the first game of the Justin Fuente era at Virginia Tech in 2016, a 36-13 victory for the Hokies.

Tech’s ACC home opponents include Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State and Virginia. The Hokies will travel to Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest.

The 2020 season will feature:

Clemson’s first trip to Lane Stadium since 2017, which was also the last time the Tigers faced the Hokies.

Just the eighth-ever meeting with Louisville and the first as members of the ACC. Tech last faced the Cardinals in 2006 in a 35-24 Gator Bowl victory.

The 102nd meeting all-time with Virginia in a series that the Hokies have dominated, winning 19 of the past 21 meetings, including 10 consecutive games at Lane Stadium.

The 2020 season will mark the first time the Commonwealth Clash game against UVA hasn’t been played on Thanksgiving weekend since 2005. It will mark the first time the in-state foes will meet in the month of September since Frank Beamer’s inaugural season when the two teams played on Sept. 19, 1987.

Tech’s first trip to Wake Forest under Justin Fuente.

Virginia Tech 2020 schedule

Sept. 12 NC STATE

Sept. 19 VIRGINIA

Sept. 26 Open

Oct. 3 at Duke

Oct. 10 at North Carolina

Oct. 17 BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 24 at Wake Forest

Oct. 31 at Louisville

Nov. 7 LIBERTY

Nov. 14 MIAMI

Nov. 21 at Pitt

Nov. 28 Open

Dec. 5 CLEMSON

Dec. 12/19 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, N.C.

