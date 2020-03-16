Virginia Tech 2020 Day of Remembrance activities limited

Virginia Tech will alter its 2020 Day of Remembrance events to promote social distancing and discourage large public gatherings.

The Ceremonial Candle at the April 16 Memorial will burn for 24 hours this coming April 16, but there will not be a public ceremony at midnight and 11:59 p.m., as has been the tradition.

Flowers and wreaths will be placed at the memorial, and the Carillon Bells will be rung 32 times at 9:43 a.m. on that day.

All other gatherings traditionally held on that day will not take place.

In addition, the 3.2 Run in Remembrance, previously scheduled for Saturday, April 18, will not be held.

On the Day of Remembrance, members of the community are encouraged to pause and honor the 32 individuals who lost their lives on April 16, 2007, in a manner most meaningful to you.

