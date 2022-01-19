Virginia taxpayers start filing individual income tax returns

Virginia taxpayers can start filing both state and federal individual income tax returns beginning Jan. 24.

Last year, electronic filing increased by 2 percent as over 100,000 more Virginians took advantage of this option.

Filing your return electronically has many benefits.

Electronically filed returns are typically processed within two weeks, while mailed returns may take up to eight weeks or longer to process.

You’re less likely to make common mistakes such as putting the wrong number in the wrong place or making math errors.

Electronic filing meets strict security guidelines to protect your tax return; and

You’ll get confirmation your return was filed.

If your income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free.

Virginia Tax takes refund fraud seriously and encourages you to do the same. Our automated system reviews returns for suspicious activity or possible fraud, then employees manually evaluate the returns selected for review. Filing early helps ensure the fastest possible refund if your return is selected for review.

Taxpayer to-do 2022

Learn more about Refund Fraud Preventionon our website.

Create and log into an online individual accountfor secure, online self-service where you can track your return or refund.

Be sure to enter your correct address and bank information. Last year, more than 16,000 direct deposits were rejected for incorrect bank information.

Check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refundapplication on the Virginia Tax website.

Pay any taxes owed with one of these payment options. You can pay online directly from your bank account, with no additional fees, or use a credit or debit card, which incurs an additional fee. You can also mail a check or money order, which must be postmarked by the due date.

For additional information, visit www.tax.virginia.gov.