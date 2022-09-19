Virginia taxpayers may check $250 rebate eligibility online beginning today
Approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly.
Starting today, taxpayers may go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate.
To be eligible, taxpayers must file 2021 taxes this year no later than Nov. 1 and have had a 2021 tax liability.
Tax rebates are being processed on a “first in/first out” basis. Those who filed by July 1 should expect their rebate to arrive in late October. Those who file between July 1 and November 1 will receive their rebate within four months of their file date.
Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail.
“As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Debt setoff rules required for rebates
If a taxpayer owes money to the Virginia Department of Taxation, or another state or local agency, the Commonwealth will use their tax rebate to satisfy that debt before sending the taxpayer the remainder of the rebate (along with contact information for the agency that was owed).
In the event a taxpayer owes more than the amount of the one-time tax rebate, a letter will be sent to the taxpayer explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt as well as contact information for the agency that was owed.
Related stories
$250 Or $500 Rebate? New Lookup Tool Will Show Virginia Taxpayers’ Eligibility
The Virginia Department of Taxation has good news for taxpayers: a rebate of $250 or $500 may be on the way to you in the next 60 days.