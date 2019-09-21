Virginia taking part in National Voter Registration Day

The Virginia Department of Elections is taking part in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Volunteers and organizations from all over the Commonwealth will encourage all eligible Virginians to register to vote and increase awareness of voter registration opportunities.

On that day, the Department, in coordination with OnTheSquareVA, will host an “Everything Elections” NVRD event. The table will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Capitol Square near the Bell Tower. At the table, the public can register to vote, update their voter address, request an absentee ballot, obtain voter photo ID information, or sign up to be an Officer of Elections. Department employees will be on hand to answer any questions about elections and the voter registration process.

Every year, millions of Americans are unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, do not update their registration information, or are not sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to raise awareness of voter registration opportunities around the country.

“At the Virginia Department of Elections, we are committed to making the voter registration process as easy, convenient and transparent as possible,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner. “We are thankful for all those who help us fulfill that mission.”

The deadline for registering to vote in the November 5, 2019 general election is Tuesday, October 15, 2019. All eligible Virginians can register to vote, update their voter address, or verify their registration status at vote.virginia.gov. As of August 31, 2019, the Commonwealth of Virginia has 5,588,740 registered voters.You can find out more about National Voter Registration Day at NationalVoterRegistrationDay. org.