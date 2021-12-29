Virginia-Syracuse Game on Saturday moved to 6 p.m. start

The start time for Virginia’s ACC road contest at Syracuse on Saturday, Jan. 1 has been moved from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Virginia-Syracuse game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Other schedule changes for the weekend:

Duke at Notre Dame – Postponed

Virginia at Syracuse – time change to 6 p.m. on ACC Network (originally scheduled for 8 p.m.)

North Carolina at Boston College – moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at Noon or 1 p.m. (TV network TBA; originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at Noon)

Louisville at Georgia Tech – moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU (originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.)

Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the Duke-Notre Dame game.

The full 2021-2022 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

