Virginia Swimming & Diving earns CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Honors

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team honors.

Virginia was one of 461 institutions that received the award for the spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes. The CSCAA will announce the individual Scholar All-Americans next week.

Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This semester’s list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.

To be selected for the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Award, programs must achieve a grade point average of 3.00 or higher over the spring semester.

