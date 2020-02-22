Virginia survives near-collapse, picks up important ACC road win at Pitt, 59-56
Virginia led by 13 with 3:27 to go, survived an extended bout of gag reflex, and held on with a Braxton Key free throw to beat Pitt, 59-56, on Saturday.
The ‘Hoos (19-7, 11-5 ACC) actually led by as many as 14 late, and it was 13, at 54-41, after a pair of Key free throws.
But then came the issue with gag reflex. After a Terrell Brown and-one, Kihei Clark turned the ball over on the inbounds, and Trey McGowens buried the open three, and just like that, in a span of 14 seconds, it was a seven-point game.
A pair of free throws from Clark at the 2:41 mark put Virginia back up 58-49, but the Panthers (15-13, 6-11 ACC) would go on a 7-0 run to get back to a one-bucket game on a Xavier Johnson layup with 52 seconds to go.
Johnson missed the free throw on a possible and-one, but Pitt forced a shot-clock violation, giving itself one last chance.
McGowens missed a contested step-back three with 4.3 seconds left. Key got the rebound, was fouled, made the front end of the one-and-one, missed the back end, setting up the final sequence.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel called timeout to set up a play, action for guard Ryan Murphy, but Murphy wasn’t able to get a shot off before time expired.
Up until those final three-plus, it had been a nice road effort from the Cavaliers, who led by two at the half despite foul trouble limiting bigs Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff to nine minutes of floor time each in the opening 20 minutes.
Virginia opened the second half on an extended 13-2 run, limiting the Panthers to one make in 13 tries from the field in the first 7:50.
The lead would remain in double digits until the backcourt turnover that led to the McGowens three, the key play in the wild finishing run.
Clark led the ‘Hoos with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, but he also had six turnovers, as Virginia had a ghastly 16 as a team.
Diakite, Key and Tomas Woldetensae each chipped in 10 for UVA, which shot 43.8 percent (21-of-48) from the floor and 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) from three.
A big part of Pitt clawing its way back into the game late was its effort on D. Virginia made just two of its last 13 shots from the field in the last 12:18.
Johnson had 16 points to lead Pitt, which shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the floor and was just 3-of-20 (15.0 percent) from three.
As nerve-wracking as the end sequence was, it was Virginia’s seventh win in its last eight games, so, breathe.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.