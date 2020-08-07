Virginia Supreme Court grants temporary statewide eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court of Virginia has approved the request of Gov. Ralph Northam for a temporary moratorium on eviction proceedings through Sept. 7.

Northam had requested the moratorium back on July 24, citing the economic hardships faced by many from the slowdown resulting from the public health response to COVID-19.

Northam in June launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which provides an initial $50 million in federal CARES Act funding for Virginia households facing eviction and foreclosure due to COVID-19.

Eligibility and application information for the RMRP is available here.

Tenants are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent on time if they are able. Visit StayHomeVirginia.com for additional information and resources on tenant rights.

“Today’s decision comes at a time when we are still battling this public health crisis and need all Virginians to maintain safe, stable housing,” Northam said. “As the ongoing congressional stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of Virginians without federal housing protection or unemployment relief, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes. I am grateful to the Virginia Supreme Court for granting this order, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly this month to develop more permanent legislative protections for Virginia homeowners and tenants.”

