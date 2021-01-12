Virginia still lagging, significantly, in administering COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Ralph Northam, last week, set a modest 25,000 daily goal for new COVID-19 vaccinations.

Bad news: we’re not there yet, not even close.

Today’s update to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard reports 4,066 new vaccine doses administered – bringing the total since Dec. 15 to 200,402.

Reminder: even at that modest 25,000-per-day goal, it would take 688 days at 25,000 vaccine doses a day to get the state’s 8.6 million residents both doses of the vaccine.

There were a couple of better days last week – the dashboard reports that 17,379 doses were administered on Thursday, and 16,504 on Friday.

The falloff to where we are today shows that the effort is still obviously not at all consistent.

The dashboard update has 773,825 vaccine doses distributed to hospitals statewide.

Nationwide, there have been 25.5 million doses distributed, and just under 9 million people have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine, according to the CDC COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

The numbers work out to 2,348 vaccinations per 100,000 residents for Virginia, and 2,717 vaccinations per 100,000 people nationwide.

Which means: we’re 13.6 percent behind the national pace.

Gotta do better.

Story by Chris Graham

