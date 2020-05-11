Virginia State University offers new agriculture studies scholarships

Published Monday, May. 11, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia State University has announced a new scholarship program specifically for students who major in food and agricultural sciences.

The aim of the scholarship program is to help build a highly skilled workforce that aligns with the USDA’s strategic goals of promoting rural prosperity and economic development. The program will provide full and partial scholarships to food and agricultural sciences undergraduate student majors in VSU’s College of Agriculture.

Rep. David Scott (Georgia’s 13th congressional district) introduced the bill with support from other members of Congress. Funding for VSU’s 1890 Scholarship Program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), which recently awarded more than $14 million to provide scholarships at the nation’s 19 historically black 1890 land-grant colleges and universities, including VSU. In fiscal year 2020, each institution received $752,632.

“Virginia State University is grateful for this award that will help us build on our land-grant mission of producing highly educated and skilled professionals to work in the food and agriculture industry,” said Dr. M. Ray McKinnie, Dean/1890 Administrator at the VSU College of Agriculture. He added that nationally there are more career opportunities in food and agriculture than there are graduates to take advantage of the opportunities. “Rep. Scott and USDA have demonstrated our nation’s commitment to cultivating diverse leaders who are equipped to address and solve emerging challenges in these evolving fields of food and agricultural sciences.”

The VSU College of Agriculture offers Bachelor of Science degree programs in three departments: Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences and Hospitality Management. Only students in those programs or who have been accepted to VSU College of Agriculture will be considered for the scholarship program. Among other criteria, students applying for the scholarship must be U.S. citizens, have and maintain a minimum cumulative 3.0 grade point average and intend to pursue a career in the food and agricultural sciences.

Additional information and application for the VSU 1890 Scholarship Program can be found at http://www.agriculture.vsu.edu/1890-scholarship-program.php.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments