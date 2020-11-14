Virginia State University offers free tax workshop for farmers

The Virginia State University Small Farm Outreach Program is hosting a virtual Filing Farm Taxes workshop for farmers and ranchers.

Participants will learn tax management skills for their farming operations. Even if farmers hire a tax preparer to file their farm taxes, there is important information they need to know as producers.

The guest speaker is Darrell Tennie, who specializes in agriculture taxes and is founder and chief executive officer of The Tennie Group, LLC in Knightdale, North Carolina. Tennie will share information on farm-related tax topics, including new tax laws and changes, completing Schedule F, recordkeeping, reporting business expenses and deductions, managing enterprise sales, social security management, managing wages and working with nonprofits.

The workshop is open to the public, and will be held Thursday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. 12 noon.

To register, visit www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar, and click on the event.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact the Small Farm Outreach Program office at smallfarm@vsu.edu or call (804) 524-3292 / TDD (800) 828-1120 during the business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.

