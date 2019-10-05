Virginia State Police welcomes 59 new troopers to the ranks

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 9:22 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State PoliceThe Virginia State Police marked the 130th generation of Virginia State Troopers on Friday.

The 59 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in North Chesterfield County.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

The members of the 130th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy March 20.

The graduates of the 130th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Alabama, Indiana, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Oct. 7. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

Kevin Alexander AllenVirginia BeachHampton/Newport News
Maximo L. ArduiniHamilton, New JerseyChesterfield
Domanic James BanishTiconderoga, New YorkFairfax
Brian Wayne BarrettBristolScott
Richard Shayne BrooksSuffolkYork
Sung Hoon ChoSterlingSpringfield
Jabreia Camay ClarkSouth HillMecklenburg
Christopher Thomas CorteseGuilderland, New YorkOrange
Kelsea Lee CrottsSmithfieldPortsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Anthony Carroll Daulton, Jr.AppomattoxPrince Edward
Luis Brian DelgadoChesterChesterfield
 Aaron Matthew DorrSuffolkPortsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Nicholas Charles FleischerBangor, PennsylvaniaPortsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Jacob Peter GoochWoodbridgeSpringfield
Keith Aaron GrieseManassasPrince William
Devin Nicholas HackerCourtlandNorfolk/Virginia Beach
Chance Alan HarringtonRural RetreatFrederick
Justin Roy HarrisSeville, OhioCampbell
Matthew Lane HedgepethChesterHampton/Newport News
Andrew Ryan JenningsCharlottesvilleArlington
Tanner Blake JonesDamascusHalifax
William Revely KeeseeAmherstFranklin
Alexander Stephen KingIndianapolis, IndianaFairfax
Jason Patrick KirkWythevilleWythe
Joseph James KulickEdwardsville, PennsylvaniaHampton/Newport News
Michael B. LeSagePort HaywoodYork
William McKinley Lester, IIWiseScott
William H. Littlejohn, Jr.ChesterDinwiddie
Joseph Hunter LoweRural RetreatSpringfield
Larry Nathan LunaHackensack, New JerseySpringfield
Jalante Rashard MannsRoanokeIsle of Wight
William Wyatt McCrawDanvillePittsylvania
Matthew David MeadowsVeronaAugusta
Conlan Jonathan MillerHerndonFairfax
Bradley Austin MillsAshlandHanover
Christopher Edward MiskinMidlothianChesterfield
Adolfo Alberto OrellanaNorth ChesterfieldStafford
Caleb James ParnellHollidaysburg, PennsylvaniaRockbridge
Jesse Dylan PeeblesFriesAlbemarle
Joshua Ryan PelletierLa CrosseLunenburg
William Austin PetersRural RetreatDinwiddie
Alexander Carl PikeSchwenksville, PennsylvaniaWarren
Devin Joseph PluchinoVirginia BeachNorfolk/Virginia Beach
Isaiah Chance PuckettAraratBotetourt
Katie Jean ReevesBealetonMadison
Benjamin Alan RhodesBraceyMecklenburg
James Matthew RiggsTuscaloosa, AlabamaJames City
Alexandra Nicole RobertsBumpassStafford
David M. SaundersHenricoHanover
Kevin Peter SchumannCentrevilleFairfax
Timofey SmosyukVestal, New YorkHenrico
Lloyd Ryan SpencerPatrick SpringsBotetourt
Justin Lee SprostonGloucesterMathews
Ryan James WalkerMidlothianRockbridge
 Matthew Allan WilkinsonClarksvilleAppomattox
John Dakota WinebrennerDanvillePittsylvania
John Carper WorkmanWythevilleAlbemarle
John Tyler WukichChristiansburgAlbemarle
James Brandon YatesLebanonBotetourt



augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news