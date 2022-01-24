Virginia State Police welcomes 58 new troopers to serve

The Commonwealth graduated its 135th generation of Virginia State Troopers on Friday.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.

The members of the 135th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on July 6.

“Completing the training here at the Virginia State Police Training Academy is no easy feat, and when you add the challenges COVID has brought, the bar is raised even higher,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “These 58 Trooper-trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication during the last 27 weeks.”

The graduates of the 135th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Vermont and the countries of Germany and Mongolia.

The new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Jan. 31. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

135th Basic Graduating Class

Name – Hometown – Assignment

Alijia Danielle Monet Annon – Henrico – Henrico

Justin Aaron Armes – Stuart – Henrico

Zachary Cole Bailey – Ewing – Fluvanna

Stone Lee Baker – Boykins – Surry

Kennedy Jerome Barbour, Jr. – Williamsburg – James City

Jonathan Y. Bazil – Lynchburg – Charles City

Lucas Jeffrey Beall – Accomack – Accomack

William Brady Blankenship – Powhatan – Culpeper

Johnathon Daniel Blitz – Richmond – Henrico

Michelle Lynn Carney – Roanoke – Culpeper

Christopher John Caudill – Old Bridge – Prince William

Mark Wade Chamberlain – Mount Airy – Hanover / Henrico

Jeffrey Michael Dense – Alpine, New York – Fairfax

Austin Lee Edwards – Pounding Mill – Henrico

Robert Lane Faulkenberry – Lane, Oklahoma – Dinwiddie

Dimitrice John Finley – Chesapeake – Springfield

Justin Carl Grable – Louisa – Clarke

Nathanael Scott Hall – Forest – Dinwiddie

Sarah Francis Halperin – Hardwick, Vermont – Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Jonathan Wesley Hawk – Emporia – Sussex

Nicholas H. Henderson – Cape May, New Jersey – Prince William

Logan Allan Hinnant – Fredericksburg – Prince William

Nicole Noelle Hobbs – Hiltons – Frederick

Emma Clare Hodge – Powhatan – Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Alex Jamal Holley – Newport News – Springfield

Matthew Samuel Honey – Fairfax – Springfield

Luke J. Horvath – Schenectady, New York – Campbell

Logan James Houston – Quinton – Mathews

Steven Rex Huffman – Louisa – Hanover / Henrico

Brian D. Hurlimann – Rochester, New York – Stafford

Kenneth Ray Jamison – Danville – Bedford

Scott Andrew Jeltema – Bitburg, Germany – Springfield

Jeffrey Scott Keeney – Virginia Beach – Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Corey James Klak – Chesapeake – Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Alexis Mykayla Kovach – Chesterfield – Henrico

Sean Michael Laychak – Springfield – Prince William

Kortney M. Leazer – Remington – Bedford

Joo No Lee – Plainview, New York – Springfield

Griffin Downey Martin – Bracey – Cumberland

Kortney Evan Terrell McGhee – New York, New York – Highland

Michael Ryan Middleton – Ashburn – Fairfax

Chance Allen Morris – Powhatan – Springfield

Robert Dale Morris – La Crosse – Henrico

Samuel Patrick Norris – Pulaski – Roanoke

Alex Hoon Pak – Fairfax – Fairfax

James Robert Davis Pettry – Big Stone Gap – Bedford

Andrew Schuyler Poff – Shawsville – Botetourt

Justin Alexander Ratowski – Hunlock Creek, Pennsylvania – Prince William

Joshua Tyler Stahl – Toronto, Ohio – Hanover / Henrico

Malik Rashad Staton – Clinton, Maryland – Prince William

George Pendleton Stephenson, Jr. – Seaford – Hanover / Henrico

Eli Steven Thies – Harrisonburg – Henrico

Gungaajargal Turek – Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia – James City

Daniel Ryan Urban – Yorktown – Cumberland

Eric Grant Vitatoe – Haysi – Gloucester

Alexander B. Wallace – Staunton – Orange

Matthew Dennis Weinholtz – Buffalo, New York – Fairfax

Daniel Andrew Wood – Powhatan – Hanover / Henrico