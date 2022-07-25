Virginia State Police: Staunton man dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Route 612 (Frog Pond Road) a half-mile north of Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) at 7:36 a.m. Saturday.
A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling north on Route 612 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence and overturned.
The driver, Dwayne L. Maricle, 60, of Staunton, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.