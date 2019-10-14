Virginia State Police special agent wins honor for investigative work

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office Special Agent D. Jeffery Rose has been selected as Investigator of the Year by the Virginia Homicide Investigators Association (VHIA).

Rose was recognized this week at the VHIA’s annual conference in Chesapeake.

Rose has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit of the BCI Culpeper Field Office for the past nine years. During this time, he has participated in multiple investigations into crimes committed against citizens within the 13 counties and three cities served by the Culpeper Field Office. Examples have included sexual assault, attempted capital murder of a police officer, homicides, and child abuse investigations.

Of particular note, Rose was able to effect arrests in two significant homicide investigations that occurred within 2019. Those investigations were the January 2019 homicide of a Shenandoah County woman and the March 2019 homicide in Clarke County of a Loudoun County man.

The VHIA is a non-profit association that was formed in 1993 by a group of dedicated homicide detectives to establish esprit de corps among criminal justice professionals, within the Commonwealth of Virginia and nationally, relating to death investigations. The VHIA provides a forum to discuss and exchange information related to homicide case management and operational strategy, as well as the latest advancements in forensic science and laboratory technologies.

