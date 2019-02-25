Virginia State Police seeking public help with fatal crash in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hutchinson is seeking the public’s help with determining the exact cause of a fatal crash in Frederick County that occurred Feb. 17.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m. when a 2015 Subaru WRX traveling south on Route 11 ran off the right side of the highway at the intersection with Welltown Road. The vehicle struck a traffic light pole.

The driver, Santos A. Argueta Rivera, 25, of Winchester, Va., was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Hutchinson has determined that the Subaru was traveling at least 15 mph over the posted speed limit of 40 mph, and it was raining at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or has any information as it relates to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper J.T. Hutchinson at (540) 869-2000 or call Virginia State Police Dispatch at (540) 829-7771.

