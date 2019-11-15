State Police seeking public help with fatal crash in Culpeper County

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a driver involved in a fatal crash Friday morning in Culpeper County.

Trooper J. Allen is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:20 a.m. Friday on Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) a few hundred feet north of Route 641 (Gibson Mill Road).

A 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Rte. 522 when the driver lost control, crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2007 Saturn ION that was in the southbound turning lane.

The driver of the Ford, Earl J. Nicholson Jr., 38, of Fredericksburg, Va., suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene. But, Nicholson was never admitted to the hospital. He walked away as soon as the ambulance he was riding in arrived at the local hospital.

The driver of the Saturn, Pamela J. Mozingo, 54, of Culpeper, Va., died at the scene. Mozingo was not wearing a seat-belt.

Two passengers in the Saturn, both adult males, were flown transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Neither male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholson is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at #77 or 540-829-7766.

The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Culpeper Fire and Emergency Services, and the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

