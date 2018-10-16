Virginia State Police seek help locating Albemarle County sex offender

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public’s help with locating a convicted sex offender. His last-known address was in Albemarle County and he is believed to still be in the immediate area.

Aaron Lamont Alexander, 47, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. This is his second offense for failing to register, as required by Virginia law, since his first conviction in 2010.

Alexander is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10 in height and weighs 170 lbs. He is known to go by such aliases as Bubba and to spell his name as Erin.

Anyone with information about Alexander is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment