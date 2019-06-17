Virginia State Police: One dead in two-vehicle crash in Clarke County

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 340 in Clarke County late Sunday night.

A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 340 around 8:50 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center-line and collided head on with a northbound 2017 Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Honda, Jeffrey A. Woodward, 33, of White Post, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Woodward was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevy, a 58 year old male, of Purcellville, Va., suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. The driver was wearing a seat-belt.

A passenger in the Chevy, a 59 year old female, also of Purcellville, Va., suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was flown to Fairfax to INOVA Hospital. The passenger was wearing a seat-belt.

Speed is being considered a factor due to the prior engagement with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Crash Reconstruction Team, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and Clarke County Fire and EMS Department.

