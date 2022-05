Virginia State Police: One dead in accident on Interstate 64 in Waynesboro

At 8:09 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. A vehicle traveling east on I-64 ran off the interstate near Exit 94 for US Route 340 at the City of Waynesboro and Augusta County line.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, did not survive the crash. State police are still in the process of notifying the decedent’s next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

