Virginia State Police looking for info on fatal March 1 crash

Virginia State Police are seeking leads in the case of a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorist in Nelson County on March 1.

During the initial investigation it was determined that a large rock found inside the vehicle was the most likely cause of death to the female driver. The crash is still under investigation and state police is still working to determine the origin of the 5 lb. rock that crashed through the vehicle’s windshield.

At 12:17 p.m. on March 7, Virginia State Police responded to a call from a motorist traveling in the 700 block of Gunter Hollow Lane in Nelson County. The driver reported that large rocks were being thrown at his vehicle. The driver was not injured in the incident. State police immediately deployed multiple resources to search for the individual(s) responsible for throwing the rocks, as this incident occurred approximately 2 miles east of the fatality on Route 151 on March 1.

Since the March 1 crash, state police has learned of other similar incidents reported in the county in recent months. State police is working with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office on information related to those incidents.

Virginia State Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about the March 1 crash on Patrick Henry Highway or the March 7 incident on Gunter Hollow Lane or any similar incidents in Nelson County to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.

