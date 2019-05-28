Virginia State Police investigating unattended death in Warren County

Former Warren County Sheriff Daniel T. McEathron was found dead Tuesday.

McEathron, who in March announced his retirement after 37 years in law enforcement, had been listed in a civil lawsuit filed by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority claiming that the authority’s former executive director, Jennifer McDonald, had stolen more than $17 million from the organization.

McDonald was indicted by a special grand jury on four felony counts related to the case, which has been the subject of a Virginia State Police investigation initiated in August 2018 at the request of Front Royal officials.

McEathron was found dead shortly before noon. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy. At this stage of the investigation, foul play is not suspected in relation to his death. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

