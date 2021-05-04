Virginia State Police investigating small plane crash in Frederick County

Published Tuesday, May. 4, 2021, 11:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Eckman responded to a report of a plane crash in Frederick County that occurred Monday at 11:41 a.m. along the 490 block of Airport Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a single engine Jabiru Aircraft was attempting to land at the Winchester Regional Airport when it collided with an aircraft hangar.

The pilot, a 49-year-old female, of Front Royal, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments