Virginia State Police investigating small plane crash in Frederick County
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Eckman responded to a report of a plane crash in Frederick County that occurred Monday at 11:41 a.m. along the 490 block of Airport Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a single engine Jabiru Aircraft was attempting to land at the Winchester Regional Airport when it collided with an aircraft hangar.
The pilot, a 49-year-old female, of Front Royal, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.
The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.