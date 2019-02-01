Virginia State Police investigating single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Virginia State Police Trooper M.T. Brill is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Thursday at 3:55 p.m. on Route 11 at 3 tenths of a mile north of Route 672.

A 1993 Dodge Spirit was traveling north on Rt. 11 when it crossed the center line ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Dodge, Buddy A. Fishel, 45, of Woodstock, Va., was not wearing his seat belt and suffered serious injuries. Fishel was flown to UVA Medical Center.

A passenger Anne M. Bryant, 41, of Waynesboro, Va., was not wearing her seat belt and also suffered serious injuries. Bryant was transported to Winchester Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation with charges pending.