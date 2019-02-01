Virginia State Police investigating single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 5:40 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

newspaperVirginia State Police Trooper M.T. Brill is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Thursday at 3:55 p.m. on Route 11 at 3 tenths of a mile north of Route 672.

A 1993 Dodge Spirit was traveling north on Rt. 11 when it crossed the center line ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Dodge, Buddy A. Fishel, 45, of Woodstock, Va., was not wearing his seat belt and suffered serious injuries. Fishel was flown to UVA Medical Center.

A passenger Anne M. Bryant, 41, of Waynesboro, Va., was not wearing her seat belt and also suffered serious injuries. Bryant was transported to Winchester Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation with charges pending.

About Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free PressAugusta Free Press launched in 2002. The site serves as a portal into life in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – in a region encompassing Augusta County, Albemarle County and Nelson County and the cities of Charlottesville, Staunton and Waynesboro, at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.

Marketing/Website Design | Books from AFP | Advertise | Subscribe


Comments