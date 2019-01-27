Virginia State Police investigating Shenandoah County homicide

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating a fatal stabbing in Shenandoah County.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 26, 2019), the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a malicious wounding at a residence on Dellinger Acres Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, state police has identified a person of interest and this appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.