Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in Warren County

Virginia State Police Trooper D. Mabe is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on Route 637 at 2 tenth of a mile west of Route 340.

A 2012 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west on Rt. 637 at a high rate of speed when it rear ended a 2010 Chevy Silverado that was also traveling west. The Hyundai then over turned before coming to rest.

The driver of the Hyundai, Ann M. Smith, 46, of Front Royal, Va., was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. Smith was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Chevy, an adult male, 58, of Stephens City, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash. The male was wearing a seat-belt.

Smith was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

