Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in Shenandoah County

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 4:21 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper M.T. Brill is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 55 at four-tenths of a mile east of Route 623 (Back Road).

A 1998 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 55 when the driver lost control, crossed the center-line and collided head on with a 2002 Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the Dodge, Joshua C. Haggerty, 35, of Upshur, W.Va., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. Haggerty was not wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Chevy, a 48-year-old female, of Strasburg, Va. was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. The female was wearing a seat-belt.

Haggerty was charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seat-belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

