Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Trooper G. Shahan is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Frederick County on Sept. 28 at 12:38 p.m. on Route 1031 at Route 642.

A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Rt. 1031 when it collided with a north bound 2014 Chrysler 300. The Chrysler was making a left onto Rt. 642 from Rt. 647.

The driver of the Chrysler, Dylan C. Jewell, 19, of Stephens City, Va., was uninjured in the crash. Jewell was wearing a seat belt.

The rider of the Harley Davidson, a 21-year-old male, of Stephens City, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. The rider was wearing a helmet.

Jewell was charged with failure to yield right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.